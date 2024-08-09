Roger Federer dances ballet with Léonore Baulac. Image: Uniqlo

Roger Federer visits the Paris Opera for the video series "24hourswithRoger" by Uniqlo. He shows dancer Léonore Baulac a few tennis moves and dances ballet in return.

Tobias Benz

"Many people have already said that there is a connection between tennis and ballet," says Roger Federer in a promotional video for Uniqlo from the Opéra Garnier in Paris. Together with dancer Léonore Baulac, he gets to the bottom of the myth.

The two try to merge tennis movements and ballet dance. This goes so far that the Basel native ends up starting to dance ballet himself. You can see the scene in the video.

Roger Federer's visit to the Paris Opera is part of Uniqlo's "24hourswithRoger" video series, in which he travels to various well-known cities around the world and meets famous people there. Always in Uniqlo clothing, of course, which can then be purchased directly from the website.