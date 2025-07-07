  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

New episode of the SailGP documentary Roger Federer gives tips to Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter

Luca Betschart

7.7.2025

In the new episode of the SailGP documentary "Racing on the Edge", you can see how Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter receives tips from sports icon Roger Federer himself.

07.07.2025, 23:02

In the latest episode of the SailGP documentary series "Racing on the Edge", a special guest causes quite a stir: Tennis legend Roger Federer meets Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter when he and his team find themselves in a challenging situation after a difficult start to the season. Schneiter is welcomed by Federer in Zurich. The aim of the meeting: to encourage the young helmsman.

What advice would the 20-time Grand Slam winner give the helmsman? "I would probably tell Seb to embrace the pressure and remind him that this is exactly where he always wanted to be," says Federer, adding: "Now he's the helmsman of his boat, he can make decisions - you're a decision-maker, and that's a privilege - not everyone gets the chance to make decisions in life or in their own field. Try to see that as something positive."

For Schneiter, the encounter is a formative experience. "Everyone in Switzerland dreams of meeting Roger," enthuses the 29-year-old. "I want to take as much as possible from this moment." Schneiter and the Swiss team will next be in action on July 19 and 20. The next two days of racing are then on the program in Portsmouth. You can follow the action live with blue Sport.

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

Wimbledon ticker. Dimitrov has to give up against Sinner after leading 2:0 ++ Djokovic pays homage to Federer

Wimbledon tickerDimitrov has to give up against Sinner after leading 2:0 ++ Djokovic pays homage to Federer

Tour de France. Tim Merlier wins a stage marked by crashes

Tour de FranceTim Merlier wins a stage marked by crashes

Tour de France. Jasper Philipsen crashes heavily in intermediate sprint and has to abandon

Tour de FranceJasper Philipsen crashes heavily in intermediate sprint and has to abandon

Show jumping. After Melliger and Markus Fuchs, Martin Fuchs triumphs in Aachen

Show jumpingAfter Melliger and Markus Fuchs, Martin Fuchs triumphs in Aachen

Giro d'Italia. Reusser relinquishes leader's jersey

Giro d'ItaliaReusser relinquishes leader's jersey