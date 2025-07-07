In the new episode of the SailGP documentary "Racing on the Edge", you can see how Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter receives tips from sports icon Roger Federer himself.

Luca Betschart

In the latest episode of the SailGP documentary series "Racing on the Edge", a special guest causes quite a stir: Tennis legend Roger Federer meets Swiss helmsman Sébastien Schneiter when he and his team find themselves in a challenging situation after a difficult start to the season. Schneiter is welcomed by Federer in Zurich. The aim of the meeting: to encourage the young helmsman.

What advice would the 20-time Grand Slam winner give the helmsman? "I would probably tell Seb to embrace the pressure and remind him that this is exactly where he always wanted to be," says Federer, adding: "Now he's the helmsman of his boat, he can make decisions - you're a decision-maker, and that's a privilege - not everyone gets the chance to make decisions in life or in their own field. Try to see that as something positive."

For Schneiter, the encounter is a formative experience. "Everyone in Switzerland dreams of meeting Roger," enthuses the 29-year-old. "I want to take as much as possible from this moment." Schneiter and the Swiss team will next be in action on July 19 and 20. The next two days of racing are then on the program in Portsmouth. You can follow the action live with blue Sport.

