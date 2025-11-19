Roger Federer retired in 2021, now he will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. Keystone

Roger Federer will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in August 2026, the Newport-based institution has announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Roger Federer was thus selected in his first year of eligibility. The 44-year-old from Basel is the second Swiss to receive this honor after Martina Hingis in 2013.

As the first man to celebrate 20 Grand Slam singles titles, Federer is one of only eight players in the history of tennis to have won all four major titles. He triumphed eight times at Wimbledon, six times at the Australian Open, five times at the US Open and once at the French Open.

Federer, who retired at the 2021 Laver Cup, was ranked No. 1 in the world for 237 consecutive weeks - a record that still stands today. In total, it was even 310 weeks. He won 103 singles titles, triumphing for the last time in Basel in 2019.

"It is a tremendous honor to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to join the company of so many great champions of the sport," said Federer in a statement from the International Tennis Hall of Fame.