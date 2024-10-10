Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: the former rivals on the court are friends for life Keystone

Reactions to the announced retirement of tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer (20-time winner of Grand Slam tournaments): "What a career, Rafa! It was a great honor for me. I always wished this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the sport we all love."

Cristiano Ronaldo (five-time world footballer): "Rafa, you've had an incredible career! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions of people around the world. It has been an honor to witness your journey and to call you a friend - congratulations on your incredible career and enjoy your retirement!"

