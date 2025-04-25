Roger Federer soon on the racetrack. KEYSTONE

Roger Federer will open the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which takes place in mid-June, as guest of honor. Instead of the racket, the Basel native will be waving the starting flag.

The tennis icon joins the ranks of sporting icons who will grace the legendary endurance race. Before him, the likes of Zinédine Zidane and LeBron James have already delighted motorsport fans with their presence.

"I have always been fascinated by the commitment, precision and endurance that this race requires," says Federer.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is considered one of the most prestigious motorsport races in the world. Show more

Tennis legend Roger Federer will have the honor of waving the starting flag - the French tricolor - at the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 14 and 15.

The 43-year-old retired from professional tennis in 2022 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

The Basel native clearly misses the tennis circus and recently made fans sit up and take notice when he announced that he wanted to "play show matches again and fill stadiums all over the world." However, there are no concrete plans in this regard as yet. However, his next engagement is known.

"An extraordinary experience"

The invitation is a "great honor", Federer is quoted as saying in "motorsportweek.com". "I have always been fascinated by the commitment, precision and endurance that this race requires. Being at the center of this symbolic event will be an extraordinary experience."

Ferrari Corse in action at the 92nd edition. KEYSTONE

Federer will be on the road as an ambassador for luxury watch manufacturer Rolex, which has also been the main sponsor of the race since 2001.

Illustrious predecessors

Other sporting greats have already competed in the past. Last year, football legend Zinédine Zidane had the honor. In 2023, it was the turn of American basketball star LeBron James to open the race.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is considered one of the most prestigious races in the world and, together with the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500, forms the "Triple Crown of Motorsport".

It is the oldest endurance race in the world: the first edition was held in 1923.

A photo from June 11, 1955: The legendary Argentinian driver Juan Fangio was at the wheel of car number 19. KEYSTONE

