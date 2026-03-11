The laughter of a billionaire: Roger Federer has made it onto the Forbes list. Keystone

Tennis legend Roger Federer has made it onto the "Forbes" list of billionaires. The Swiss player's net worth is estimated at 1.1 billion dollars. Various advertising deals are the Basel native's secret.

Björn Lindroos

Financial milestone for Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis legend has made it onto the list of billionaires published by US magazine "Forbes" for the first time.

The 44-year-old is ranked 3185th in the prestigious list, with an estimated net worth of over 1.1 billion US dollars.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner achieved billionaire status last year. This made him the first sports billionaire not to come from the USA. Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo broke the billion barrier shortly after the Swiss.

Advertising deals and a lucrative move

In addition to his illustrious tennis career, Federer's various sponsorship deals are the main source of big money. The Basel native works with various renowned brands such as Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Lindt and Moët & Chandon.

His move from Nike to Uniqlo in 2018 also earned him over 240 million dollars. At the time, he signed a ten-year contract with the Japanese clothing brand. A year later, he added his stake in the shoe brand On, in which Federer owns around three percent of the shares.

Elon Musk remains in first place on the list with a net worth of 839 billion dollars. Meanwhile, the richest sportsman in the world is ranked 984th, with former basketball player Michael Jordan's fortune estimated at 4.3 billion dollars.