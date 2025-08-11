  1. Residential Customers
Show match in China Roger Federer returns to the tennis court in October

Jan Arnet

11.8.2025

Roger Federer takes part in a show match in Shanghai.
Keystone

Roger Federer takes up the tennis racket again in October for a celebrity doubles show match in Shanghai. The 44-year-old will be accompanied by Chinese stars.

11.08.2025, 14:28

11.08.2025, 14:35

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will compete in the "Roger Federer & Friends Celebrity Doubles Match" on October 10 on the center court of the Qizhong Arena - together with actors Donnie Yen, Wu Lei and former professional tennis player Zheng Jie.

In a video released by the organizers, Federer says: "I am very happy to return to the Qizhong Stadium. Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with incredible fans, unforgettable memories and a real love for the game."

The celebrity match will take place as part of the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai, which runs from September 29 to October 12. The Swiss triumphed there in 2014 and 2017.

