Roger Federer was already on court at the Australian Open in January Keystone

Roger Federer will play an exhibition in the run-up to this year's US Open.

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The organizers of the Grand Slam tournament have announced that the Basel native will take to the court alongside local tennis icons Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe.

On August 25, the Tuesday before the start of the tournament, the alumni will take center stage in New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. Federer, who played an exhibition at the Australian Open earlier this year, is the only player to have won the US Open five times in a row (2004 to 2008).