In its 60th edition, the Super Bowl will once again be a showcase for numerous celebrities. Tennis legend Roger Federer will also be there in San Francisco.

Tobias Benz

The Seattle Seahawks make short work of the New England Patriots in the 60th Super Bowl. The team from the north-west of the USA wins clearly with 29:13.

The NFL final took place at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco. The same stadium where the Swiss national team will play Qatar in the World Cup next summer.

Tennis legend Roger Federer, a Swiss national, was already in attendance on Sunday. The 44-year-old spoke before the game about his second visit to a Super Bowl (see video above) and was later captured by cameras on the sidelines.

Tennis legend @rogerfederer on field for the Super Bowl 🔥



Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ExUmWQznGZ — NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026

More videos from the department