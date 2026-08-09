Vinzenz Rohrer will join EV Zug on loan for the upcoming season, the club announced on Sunday.

Rohrer, who was drafted 75th overall by Montreal in 2022, will thus remain in Switzerland.

The Zurich-trained forward from Vorarlberg put up a promising performance in the 2024–25 season, scoring 25 points in 52 games. Last season, however, was somewhat less successful for the 21-year-old Austrian, who recorded 12 points in 41 games. Rohrer also played six games for the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens’ farm team.

At the World Cup in Switzerland, Rohrer played in six matches for Austria.