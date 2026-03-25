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Long-standing ski crossers Romain Détraz and Jonas Lenherr retire

SDA

25.3.2026 - 10:46

Jonas Lenherr has won five ski cross World Cup races in his career.
Jonas Lenherr has won five ski cross World Cup races in his career.
Keystone

Romain Détraz (32) and Jonas Lenherr (36), two long-time pillars of the Swiss ski cross team, are stepping down. Both have won in the World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2026, 10:46

25.03.2026, 10:53

The 32-year-old Romain Détraz from Vaud decided last summer to retire after this season. He achieved his last major goal with his second participation in the Winter Olympics. "Now it's time to close the ski cross capital and start a new one," says Détraz.

Détraz finished on the podium four times in 95 World Cup races and achieved his only World Cup victory ten years ago at his home race in Arosa. In future, Détraz will work in the finance department of the IOC.

Jonas Lenherr's palmarès even includes five World Cup victories and twelve podium places in 125 starts. According to a press release from "swiss ski", the 36-year-old from St. Gallen announced his retirement this week and will compete in his last races this weekend. Injuries, including serious ones, have repeatedly shaped his career. In 14 years in the World Cup, Lenherr only competed in four World Championships and at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. His last World Cup victory came in January 2024.

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