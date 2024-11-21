  1. Residential Customers
Only 6 wins from 20 games Roman Josi and his Predators can't get off the ground

SDA

21.11.2024 - 06:58

Roman Josi suffered another defeat with the Nashville Predators.
Roman Josi suffered another defeat with the Nashville Predators.
Keystone

The Nashville Predators with Roman Josi continue to struggle in the NHL. They lost 0:3 at the Seattle Kraken.

21.11.2024, 06:58

21.11.2024, 07:06

The Predators were also defeated in their second game against the team from the state of Washington in the current championship. They lost the first game 3:7 at home in mid-October.

The Kraken took the lead four minutes before the end of the second period, which they extended 23 seconds into the third. The 3:0 goal was scored two and a half minutes before the final buzzer.

After 20 games, around a quarter of the regular season's workload, the Predators have just six wins. They remain the second-worst team in the league in terms of points.

SDA

