Roman Josi suffered another defeat with the Nashville Predators. Keystone

The Nashville Predators with Roman Josi continue to struggle in the NHL. They lost 0:3 at the Seattle Kraken.

The Predators were also defeated in their second game against the team from the state of Washington in the current championship. They lost the first game 3:7 at home in mid-October.

The Kraken took the lead four minutes before the end of the second period, which they extended 23 seconds into the third. The 3:0 goal was scored two and a half minutes before the final buzzer.

After 20 games, around a quarter of the regular season's workload, the Predators have just six wins. They remain the second-worst team in the league in terms of points.

