Swiss NHL star Roman Josi delivers three assists in Predators' win

SDA

17.1.2026 - 07:51

Roman Josi (right) wins with the Nashville Predators.
Keystone

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators celebrate a clear 7-3 victory, while Janis Moser with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Kevin Fiala with the Los Angeles Kings are beaten in the shootout.

Keystone-SDA

17.01.2026, 08:35

The Nashville Predators celebrated a 7-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. Roman Josi was once again in top form. The 35-year-old had already shone a few days ago with two goals in a 4-3 win after overtime against the Edmonton Oilers.

While he didn't manage that on Friday night local time, Josi was still one of the assists on three of the seven goals. It was the third win in a row for the Predators, for whom Ryan O'Reilly scored three of the seven goals.

Janis Moser, on the other hand, was less successful with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Moser was unable to contribute either a goal or an assist in the 3-2 penalty shootout defeat against the St. Louis Blues. Pius Suter, who actually plays for the St. Louis Blues, continued to miss his team due to injury.

Kevin Fiala was also beaten in the shootout. He and the Los Angeles Kings lost 3:2 to the Anaheim Ducks. Fiala, who went scoreless in the game, was denied by Lukas Dostal in the penalty shootout.

