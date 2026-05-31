Great award in a bitter moment: Roman Josi accepts the MVP award Keystone

Roman Josi is voted the most valuable player (MVP) and best defender of the tournament for the second time since 2013 after losing the final at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Bernese defender and captain of the Swiss team was honored for his outstanding performances over the last two and a half weeks. This is the third time in a row that Switzerland has been named MVP at a World Championship after Kevin Fiala (2024) and Leonardo Genoni (2025).

Josi and Genoni were named to the All-Star Team in Zurich, as was teammate Sven Andrighetto, the tournament's top scorer with four goals and eleven assists. Canada's captain Macklin Celebrini (best forward) as well as Aleksander Barkov and Henri Jokiharju from Finland's world champion team complete this selection.

Henrik Haukeland from the surprising bronze medal winner Norway was named the best goalkeeper of the tournament.