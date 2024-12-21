  1. Residential Customers
Nashville beats Los Angeles Roman Josi makes his comeback - and wins against Fiala

21.12.2024 - 22:37

This is what the Nashville Predators have been waiting for: Roman Josi returns to the ice.
Roman Josi is back on the ice. The captain of the Nashville Predators makes his comeback on Saturday evening Swiss time after missing four games due to an undisclosed injury.

21.12.2024, 22:42

The Swiss duel between the Bernese and Kevin Fiala from St. Gallen in the ranks of the Los Angeles Kings thus came about. The Predators, who got off to a miserable start to the season, won 3-2 after overtime, with Josi notching an assist.

With three wins from its last five games, Nashville has moved off the bottom of the table.

