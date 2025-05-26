Roman Josi, the injured captain of the Swiss national team, emphasizes the positive influence of coach Patrick Fischer and sports director Lars Weibel Keystone

Roman Josi is the big absentee in the Swiss World Cup team. How did he experience the tournament?

Keystone-SDA SDA

Roman Josi watched the World Championship final at home in Nashville. A few hours earlier, he told the Keystone-SDA news agency: "Swiss ice hockey is ready for a World Championship title. That would be an incredible milestone."

The fact that the 1-0 overtime loss to the USA was once again not enough to win the coveted gold medal does not change the fact that the team has done an excellent job in recent years. "Hats off to Fischi (national coach Patrick Fischer) and Lars (Weibel, Director of Sport at Swiss Ice Hockey) for what they've done," says Josi.

"Everyone always talks about the great team spirit, but it starts right at the top. The two of them have created an environment that is unbelievable. Everyone loves playing for the national team." Even when Fischer was criticized, the players always believed in him.

What impressed Josi most about the Swiss team? "The way they got to the final. They kept playing in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, no matter what the result was. That's very impressive." The Bernese defenseman had contact with players during the tournament. He spoke to Nino Niederreiter on the phone and wrote to Nico Hischier and Andres Ambühl. But he didn't want to disturb them too much.

"Simply Büeli"

Speaking of Ambühl. The 41-year-old's career, which is difficult to put into words, came to an end with the World Championship final. What does Josi say about him? "The consistency with which he was able to play at this level for so long is an incredible achievement. Then he's a unique guy. He's popular with his teammates, with his opponents, with the fans, with everyone, he's simply the 'Büeli'. That's very inspiring."

Compared to the silver medal, the Swiss were not so dependent on the NHL cracks this year. The two best scorers on the team, Tyler Moy (Rapperswil-Jona Lakers, 4 goals, 8 assists) and Denis Malgin (ZSC Lions, 1/10), earn their money in the National League. This also applies to the top scorer Sven Andrighetto (ZSC Lions), who scored seven times - only the Swede Elias Lindholm (eight times) scored more often.

Josi is not surprised by the breadth. "The level in the Swiss league is extremely good. Then Malgin and Andrighetto are NHL players as far as I'm concerned. In addition, young players have integrated themselves incredibly well into the team. That's the art of Fischi. No matter who comes in, everyone plays their role, everyone does everything for the team. It's very special that every line scores goals and plays defense."

On the right track

As happy as Josi was about the Swiss' performance, he is also a little sad about not being able to be there after suffering another concussion at the end of February. "A World Cup is always an extremely cool experience, especially when you get this far in the tournament," says Josi, adding: "It's a process that sometimes takes longer than you'd like."

How does he feel today? "It's actually going well, a lot more days are positive now. But it still takes patience. Fortunately, I have the whole summer. I'm convinced I'll be able to attack again next season." Josi and the national team would be well advised to do so, especially as two highlights are coming up in 2026: The Olympic Games in February - the NHL stars will be back in Milan for the first time since Sochi 2014 - and the home World Championships in Zurich and Fribourg in May. Perhaps the coronation is only postponed.