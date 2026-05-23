In the second-last group game of this year's Ice Hockey World Championship, the Swiss national team will face Hungary in Zurich. Will Jan Cadieux's team also win their sixth game? Follow the game here in the live ticker from 16:20!
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29th minute
Switzerland continues to push
Hungary are pinned back in their own zone and the Swiss team have numerous dangerous shots. The shot statistics are now 22:5 in Switzerland's favor.
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23rd minute
Goal for Switzerland!
What a performance from the Nati captain! Josi scores for the third time in the power play and sets the Swiss Life Arena alight. Hats even fall onto the ice and have to be removed. The Nati lead 3:0 after 23 minutes.
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23rd minute
Good chances for Egli and Malgin
Even before Thürkauf returns, the Nati have a good chance. But Egli and Malgin miss the third goal.
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22nd minute
Penalty against Hungary
Hungary's powerplay is already over. After a counter-attack, Malgin can only be stopped for an infringement. Stipsicz is sent off for two minutes.
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21st minute
Penalty against Switzerland
Thürkauf is sent to the penalty bench for 2 minutes for excessive force shortly after the 2:0.
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21st minute
Josi scores a brace!
The captain dances past two Hungarians and scores with a touchless wrist shot into the right corner. It's his second goal of the afternoon.
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21st minute
The 2nd period is underway
The players are back on the ice and the second period is underway!
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20th minute
End of 1st period
Switzerland is still pushing hard in the final seconds of the first period, but the second goal is still elusive. Switzerland leads Hungary 1:0 at the first break.
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19th minute
Now it counts! Josi scores to make it 1:0
Roman Josi gets the disc at the blue line, lets a Hungarian run into space and scores in the right corner. Vay can't do anything for once.
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18th minute
Niederreiter again and again
The Winnipeg Jets forward is very active in this 1st period and gets himself into a good position to score. He has a clear shooting lane in the slot, but Vay also has a clear view. Niederreiter's wrist shot is easy prey for the goalkeeper.
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16th minute
Switzerland tries hard
Meier enters the Hungarian zone on the right with the disc and plays it to the center. Hischier puts it on goal and Meier pokes it in at the left post. Adam Vay is on the spot.
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14th minute
Coach's Challenge Hungary - goal disallowed
The Hungarian coach claims to have seen an offside and takes his coach's challenge - and is proved right. The goal is disallowed. Thürkauf was too early in the zone on the left wing.
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14th minute
Supposed 1:0 by Niederreiter
Now the disk is in the goal! Thürkauf plays a cross from the left, you can't call his pass anything else, to the center. Nino Niederreiter plucks the ball down with his hand and scores as he falls. What a goal!
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13th minute
Genoni has to intervene
The Hungarians are holding up well so far - and have two good finishes. Erdely takes two shots from the blue line, but fails to beat Leonardo Genoni both times.
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10th minute
Hungary close down the middle zone
The Swiss have to turn back several times as they build up play, the Hungarians close down the middle zone and all passing lanes. The Nati's patience is once again put to the test at this tournament.
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8th minute
Switzerland step on the gas
Hungary hardly get out of their own zone at this stage. The Swiss let the ball flow, but have so far failed to score with their final attempts against Hungary goalkeeper Vay.
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7th minute
Josi shows his inner Loïc Meillard
Captain Roman Josi gets a running start in his own zone and leaves the Hungarians standing like slalom poles in the middle zone. Only the Nashville Predators defender fails to finish.
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6th minute
Fans get into the mood
As with all Swiss games, the arena is very well attended and the fans are already creating a great atmosphere.
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4th minute
Switzerland plays very straightforward
The national team plays with a lot of drive on goal and makes fewer mistakes in the first few minutes than against Great Britain. It's a good start for the Swiss.
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3rd minute
Lively start
The Swiss are increasingly launching fast attacks. This time Niederreiter has space on the left wing. He takes the measure, but fails against the Hungarian goalkeeper's left shoulder.
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1st minute
Start of the game
The game is underway in the SwissLife Arena! It's about to get dangerous in front of the Swiss goal. Papp gets a shot off in the high slot and fails to beat Genoni with a wrist shot.
But Switzerland are not hiding and have a great chance on the counter-attack. Hischier enters the opposition zone on the right and passes to Biasca at the left post. His deflection hits the bar!
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The line-up is here: this is how Switzerland will play
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Cadieux: "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them"
Switzerland won 4:1 against Great Britain on Thursday. However, this victory was not easy. It was a real scrap. "I really appreciate evenings like this because we learn from them," said Switzerland coach Jan Cadieux after the game. Will it be another tough game against Hungary?
NHL defenceman Janis Moser also emphasized that not every game can go like the 9-0 win against Austria.
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the Swiss national team's sixth group game at this year's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg. Coach Jan Cadieux's team will face Hungary in the SwissLife Arena in Zurich. Watch it live here from 16:20!