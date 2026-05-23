1st minute

The game is underway in the SwissLife Arena! It's about to get dangerous in front of the Swiss goal. Papp gets a shot off in the high slot and fails to beat Genoni with a wrist shot.

But Switzerland are not hiding and have a great chance on the counter-attack. Hischier enters the opposition zone on the right and passes to Biasca at the left post. His deflection hits the bar!