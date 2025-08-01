All his concentration was of no use to Roman Mityukov in the 200 m backstroke final. Picture: Keystone

Roman Mityukov suffers a major disappointment in the 200 m backstroke final at the World Championships in Singapore, finishing in 7th place. He has no explanation for this.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It's 14:38 local time and the award ceremony for the 200 m backstroke is underway. Roman Mityukov is missing from the podium after winning a medal at the previous two World Championships, the 2024 European Championships and the Olympic Games in Paris, i.e. four major events in a row on the long course.

A few minutes earlier: the Geneva native, who turned 25 on Wednesday, drinks some water and collects himself before the interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency. "The second hundred meters were physically very hard, I could barely manage the last fifty meters," Mityukov analyzed.

Starting too fast?

The son of a Russian father and an Uzbek mother proved that his form was basically right in the semi-final, where his time of 1:54.83 minutes improved the national record set in Paris, which had earned him Olympic bronze, by two hundredths. He was then 74 hundredths slower in the final. "I really didn't expect that," said Mityukov. "I have no explanation for it, because I felt pretty good. I need to talk to my coach to find out what went wrong."

Did he perhaps start too fast? Mityukov covered the first 50 m in 26.76 seconds, 18 hundredths faster than in the semi-final, and at the halfway point of the race he was 13 hundredths faster with a time of 56.03 seconds. In the last 50 m, however, he was 66 hundredths slower than the day before.

Markus Buck, Head of Competitive Sports at Swiss Aquatics, said: "He started the first hundred meters fast, but not so fast that you could say it was much too fast. Nevertheless, he didn't get into a good position to attack a medal in the last few meters. Then many things come into play."

Of course, 7th place was also "extremely disappointing" for Buck. However, his task in such a case is to build the athlete up again and not "drag them down" any further. For him, it is important to emerge stronger from such a disappointment.

Very high level

Mityukov has to do that. Because the standard in the final was very high. Hungary's Hubert Kos clocked 1:53.19 minutes, which was 1.07 seconds faster than his Olympic victory in Paris and improved the European record set by Russia's Yevgeny Rylov in 2021 by four hundredths. Second-placed South African Pieter Coetze was only slightly slower with a time of 1:53.36 minutes, while third-placed Frenchman Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (1:54.62) was 21 hundredths off Mityukov's record.

"The pressure is increasing all the time," said Buck. That is why it is now important to draw the right conclusions. There are some indications that this will succeed. After all, anyone who knows Mityukov knows how ambitious he is and how upset he is about his performance in the final. That will spur him on even more.