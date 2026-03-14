Roman Mityukov swims strongly in Lausanne. Keystone

Geneva swimmer Roman Mityukov has set an exclamation mark in the 200 meter backstroke at the Lausanne Swim Cup. He won in a superior manner in the best time of the year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 25-year-old Olympic bronze medal winner from Paris dominated in his showpiece discipline on Friday evening. On the first day of the international swimming meeting at the Vaudoise Aréna in Lausanne, Mityukov clocked 1:56.07 minutes in the top-class final of the 200-meter backstroke.

In doing so, he not only secured victory and a meeting record, but also set the fastest time of the year worldwide. The Geneva native left the competition far behind him: second place went to Frenchman Mewen Tomac (1:59.25), more than three seconds behind, while third place went to Italian Thomas Ceccon (1:59.61).