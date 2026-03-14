  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

200 meter backstroke Roman Mityukov sets annual world best time

SDA

14.3.2026 - 11:58

Roman Mityukov swims strongly in Lausanne.
Roman Mityukov swims strongly in Lausanne.
Keystone

Geneva swimmer Roman Mityukov has set an exclamation mark in the 200 meter backstroke at the Lausanne Swim Cup. He won in a superior manner in the best time of the year.

Keystone-SDA

14.03.2026, 11:58

14.03.2026, 14:08

The 25-year-old Olympic bronze medal winner from Paris dominated in his showpiece discipline on Friday evening. On the first day of the international swimming meeting at the Vaudoise Aréna in Lausanne, Mityukov clocked 1:56.07 minutes in the top-class final of the 200-meter backstroke.

In doing so, he not only secured victory and a meeting record, but also set the fastest time of the year worldwide. The Geneva native left the competition far behind him: second place went to Frenchman Mewen Tomac (1:59.25), more than three seconds behind, while third place went to Italian Thomas Ceccon (1:59.61).

More from the department

Paris-Nice. Godon wins shortened stage

Paris-NiceGodon wins shortened stage

Winter sports. Frida Karlsson wins with superiority

Winter sportsFrida Karlsson wins with superiority

Vettel's record broken. Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli makes Formula 1 history

Vettel's record brokenMercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli makes Formula 1 history