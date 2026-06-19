Ronja Blöchlinger finished second in the short track race to kick off the World Cup weekend in Lenzerheide. The American Savilia Blunk took the win. World champion Alessandra Keller finished third.

World Cup leader Jenny Rissveds of Sweden had to settle for ninth place. The Swiss, on the other hand, placed four riders in the top six. This marked their eleventh consecutive podium finish in the short track event.

Alessandra Keller sealed the deal with her 32-inch wheels, which she was using for the first time. She pushed the pace hard in the final laps. As a result, the field was already sorted out by the final lap, with a quartet having broken away.

While Blöchlinger and Blunk overtook the world champion on the final climb, Nicole Koller was unable to pass Alessandra Keller and finished fourth for the fourth time.