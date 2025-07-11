Edoardo Mortara clearly missed out on his second podium finish at the Formula E race weekend in Berlin. After third place the day before, the man from Geneva finished twelfth. The best Swiss driver was Nico Müller in 8th place.

While Müller worked his way into the top 10 from far back in the third-last race of the season, Mortara was close to the podium until after the middle of the race. However, he subsequently lost ground and dropped back to 8th place in the overall standings.

Victory went to New Zealand Jaguar driver Nick Cassidy ahead of Briton Jake Dennis and Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne. Britain's Oliver Rowland was crowned overall winner with fourth place ahead of the final stop in London in two weeks' time.

Sébastien Buemi, who celebrated his 14th victory in Monaco in May and is the series' record winner together with New Zealander Mitch Evans, retired before the halfway point of the race on Sunday.