Valais silver medal hero Roland Collombin is warmly welcomed by his parents at Cointrin Airport in Geneva in February 1972. Picture: Keystone

Strange, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

He wasn't without color either: Roland Collombin. The Valais warhorse was not only known for his talent on skis, but also for his zest for life - which he also celebrated in Sapporo in 1972. Now 74 years old, he also knew where to get a drink in faraway Japan. One evening, he went out with a player from the Swiss field hockey team and the two of them found what they were obviously looking for: A fight.

The question of guilt was quickly clarified for the Japanese police who rushed to the scene - the two Swiss ended up in prison. However, head of delegation Adolf Ogil managed to free the troublemakers with the help of the Swiss consulate.

The media remained calm, as Ogi said decades later on SRF: "Together with television reporter Karl Erb, we were able to persuade the entire press to keep quiet about the incident." Collombin at least repaid his boss with the silver medal.

The podium of the 1972 Olympic downhill: Roland Collombin, Bernhard Russi and Heini Messner (from left to right) celebrate their medals. Picture: Keystone

