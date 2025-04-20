  1. Residential Customers
Fifth ATP title Rune demystifies Alcaraz and wins the tournament in Barcelona

SDA

20.4.2025 - 18:23

Holger Rune celebrates his fifth ATP title in Barcelona.
Holger Rune celebrates his fifth ATP title in Barcelona.
Picture: sda

Holger Rune won the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona. The Dane prevailed 7:6 (8:6), 6:2 in 1:39 hours against Carlos Alcaraz, who was in poor physical condition.

Keystone-SDA

20.04.2025, 18:23

20.04.2025, 18:25

World number 13 Rune won the fifth title of his career, the third on clay after Munich in 2022 and 2023, and ended a run of thirteen consecutive defeats against players from the top five.

A week after his victory at the Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo, Alcaraz failed to win the third final after 2022 and 2023 in Catalonia as he was unfit from the start of the second set.

