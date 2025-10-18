Could only leave the hall in Stockholm with help: Holger Rune Keystone

Tough blow for Holger Rune and the Swiss Indoors: The Dane, who would have been seeded No. 3, will miss the ATP tournament in Basel's St. Jakobshalle due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Holger Rune was leading by a set in the semi-final of the tournament in Stokholm against Ugo Humbert before he had to retire in the second set and was only able to leave the court in pain and with help. Later on Saturday, his mother Aneke Rune explained on Danish television that the injury was a torn Achilles tendon.

This means that the world number eleven from Denmark, who still had a chance of qualifying for the ATP Finals, will not play again this year. In Basel, his place in the tableau will be taken by Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who was the best unseeded player. He will be replaced by a third lucky loser from the qualifiers

This also increases the chances of Rémy Bertola from Ticino. Not only will the four winners of Sunday's final qualifying round make it into the main draw, but also at least three of the four losers.