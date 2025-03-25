Jakob Ingebrigtsen testifies in court against his father. Keystone

The Norwegian Olympic and world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen testifies in court against his father and former coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen. He speaks of a childhood full of fear and violence.

DPA dpa

The Norwegian world-class runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen accuses his father and former coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen of being violent towards him. According to the NTB news agency, the 24-year-old Olympic champion said this in the Sör-Rogaland District Court.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen (59) is accused of psychologically and physically abusing two of his seven children. In addition to his son Jakob, this includes his daughter, who is now 18 years old. Gjert Ingebrigtsen denies the allegations.

Ingebrigtsen tells of beatings and kicks

Shortly after his return from the World Indoor Championships in China, Jakob Ingebrigtsen told NTB in the courtroom in Sandnes, Norway, about an incident that took place when he was at primary school age. According to the story, his father kicked him in the stomach after he fell while riding a scooter. Another time, Gjert Ingebrigtsen hit him on the head several times. Overall, he felt controlled and manipulated by his father, said Jakob Ingebrigtsen, according to the agency.

In the coming days, Jakob Ingebrigtsen's younger sister will also testify against their father. The trial is expected to last until mid-May.

Ingebrigtsen brothers part ways with father as coach in 2022

Until a few years ago, Gjert Ingebrigtsen coached his sons Jakob, Filip (31) and Henrik (34), who are all successful middle-distance runners. The youngest of the three running stars, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, won the gold medal in the 1500 meters at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, took gold in the 5000 meters in Paris in 2024 and is also a two-time world champion over this distance. Just last weekend, he secured the 1500 and 3000 meter titles at the World Indoor Championships in China.

He and his brothers are among the best-known athletes in Norway. In 2022, the trio of runners parted ways with their father as coach. Gjert Ingebrigtsen currently coaches middle-distance runner Narve Gilje Nordås.