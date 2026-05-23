George Russell in the Mercedes secures pole position for the Canadian GP for the third year in a row. The biggest competition for last year's winner on Sunday will come from his own camp.

Everything is set for the fifth Grand Prix of this Formula 1 season. Not just because rain has been forecast for Sunday in Montreal, which could mean the first race in wet conditions with the new 2026 cars.

With the two Mercedes on the front row, the race on the island of Notre-Dame promises to be the next battle between the two drivers from the currently dominant team after the heated duel in the sprint. World championship leader Kimi Antonelli will be keen to hit back after his frustration with two failed overtaking maneuvers against Russell.

He failed to do so in qualifying. For a long time it looked as if the 19-year-old Italian could secure the best grid position for the Grand Prix, before Russell set the best time on his last attempt. In the end, 68 thousandths decided in favor of the Briton, who four hours earlier had reduced the gap to Antonelli in the world championship standings by two to 18 points with his second sprint win of the year.

As in the sprint, the two McLaren cars with world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will line up on the second row of the grid. They will be followed by record champion Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.