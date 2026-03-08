George Russell in a Mercedes is the first GP winner of the 2026 Formula 1 season Keystone

Mercedes celebrates a double victory at the Formula 1 season opener in Melbourne. George Russell, who started from pole position, won the Australian Grand Prix ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli.

They were followed by Charles Leclerc and record world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari in third and fourth place. The Monegasque and the Englishman had even led the first race after the major rule revolution after a strong start, but Russell took the lead again from the middle of the race and did not relinquish it until the end.

Large gap behind Mercedes and Ferrari

After 58 laps in Melbourne's Albert Park, Russell finished first, just under three seconds ahead of his team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who had started from second on the grid. It was the Briton's sixth victory in his 153rd Formula 1 Grand Prix, his first in Australia. Mercedes lived up to its role as favorites with its first double victory since November 2024 in Las Vegas.

There was a large gap behind the two Mercedes and Ferrari cars. Defending champion Lando Norris had to settle for fifth place in the first of 24 Grands Prix this year. His gap to fourth-placed Hamilton was over 35 seconds. Four-time world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull finished sixth after his accident in qualifying and starting from the second-to-last row.

Piastri's mishap before the start

The first big upset of the season opener was caused by local hero Oscar Piastri, of all people, before the race even started. The third-placed driver from the previous season crashed his McLaren into the barriers on the way to the starting grid, where he would have taken fifth place ahead of team-mate Norris. The car could not be repaired in the short time before the start. This means that a remarkable statistic remains: Never before has an Australian achieved a podium finish at a Grand Prix in his own country.

Audi scores points on debut

Audi celebrated a successful debut as a works team in Formula 1. Gabriel Bortoleto, who started from 10th on the grid, scored two points in ninth place. For team-mate Nico Hülkenberg, the first race after the Sauber era was a disaster. The German veteran was forced to withdraw from the race due to technical problems with his car.