George Russell celebrates his fourth Grand Prix victory. IMAGO/PsnewZ

George Russell wins the Canadian GP in Montreal in a Mercedes and celebrates his 4th GP victory in Formula 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) complete the podium. Nico Hülkenberg in the Sauber finishes eighth and scores points again.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Englishman George Russell wins the Formula 1 race in Canada. The Mercedes driver defends his top spot behind the safety car in a thrilling Grand Prix, ahead of world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. For Russell, who started from pole, it is the fourth victory of his career. Kimi Antonelli in the second Mercedes finished third in Montreal.

For the first time this season, no McLaren made it onto the podium. And for the first time, there was also a crash between the two McLaren cars of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The Briton crashed into his teammate after an over-motivated maneuver and retired. Piastri finished the race in fourth place.

"It's my fault," Norris admitted in an interview, apologizing to the Australian and analyzing harshly: "How stupid of me." The race was finished under the safety car.

Piastri and Norris come together in Canada! 😱



Here's the collision between the two McLarens 💥#F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/sKo3GRQ63Q — Formula 1 (@F1) June 15, 2025

World Championship points for Sauber

After his sensational 5th place at the last Grand Prix in Barcelona, Nico Hülkenberg was once again able to compete for points in the Sauber. Hülkenberg started 13th, then benefited from a scrap between Franco Colapinto in the Alpine and Alexander Albon in the Williams and made up four places on the first lap.

The German then skillfully defended this position. Thanks to Norris' retirement, the German slipped up to 8th place shortly before the end. Teammate Gabriel Bortoleto finished the race in 14th place.

The next Grand Prix will be held in two weeks' time at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Styria.

