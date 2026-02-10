Bernhard Russi only had to admit defeat to rival Franz Klammer (right) in the 1976 Olympic downhill in Innsbruck. Picture: Keystone

Strange, funny, impressive, unique: what happens at the Olympics is part of sporting common knowledge. blue Sport recounts anecdotes that took place at the Winter Games - with and without Swiss participation.

Luca Betschart

The duel between Franz Klammer and Bernhard Russi electrified ski fans in the 70s. Also in 1976, at the Olympic Games in Innsbruck. Despite their sporting rivalry, the two respected each other to the highest degree. Even decades later, Russi, who wanted to defend his gold medal from Sapporo in 1972, recounted: "Shortly before the start, Franz Klammer came into the starting gate, shook my hand and wished me good luck."

And Russi knew that Klammer meant it - and wasn't just saying something empty. It came as it had to: Russi was in the lead when the favorite Klammer thundered off. The Patscherkofel, Innsbruck's local mountain, was shaking; tens of thousands were on the slopes, the rest of the skiing world was glued to the television.

Russi still remembers the conflict he felt during Klammer's run: "Part of me wanted to win, of course. But another part wanted Klammer to do it. Just because of the festival, which otherwise wouldn't have happened."

Klammer won - with a lead of 33 hundredths over Russi. The Swiss may have lost the gold medal, but in Klammer he gained a friend with whom he had something in common: sporting spirit.

