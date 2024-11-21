Will Beat Feuz once again come into focus in the Ski World Cup? Keystone

After Marcel Hirscher, another former skiing superstar, Lindsey Vonn, wants to return to the World Cup after years of absence. Now Bernhard Russi is also talking about a comeback for Beat Feuz.

When asked about this, Feuz says: "At the moment, I don't have to worry about this topic because I would only receive a wildcard from the FIS two years after my retirement."

Theoretically, however, a comeback in Wengen and Kitzbühel would be possible. "I'm very happy with my new life," the 37-year-old tells Blick. Show more

No other skier has shaped the Downhill World Cup as much as Beat Feuz over the last ten years. He has celebrated 13 World Cup victories in the supreme discipline and won the small crystal globe in the downhill four times. Feuz also became world champion (2017) and Olympic champion (2022).

The Bernese Oberlander retired in January 2023. "At some point, enough is enough. I've had enough of skiing, experienced enough and achieved enough," explained Feuz at the time. The father of two wanted to devote more time to his family.

Marcel Hirscher's comeback and the imminent return of Lindsey Vonn have some ski fans dreaming of a sensational Feuz return. At least Bernhard Russi, who was also an absolute downhill crack in the 70s.

"I could imagine Beat Feuz starting again in the World Cup downhill at the Lauberhorn and finishing in the top 10 with his genius, provided he is healthy and well trained," Russi recently said in "Blick". He believes that a Feuz comeback is unlikely, "but perhaps we should talk to him again".

Feuz cannot imagine a return

Asked by "Blick" about Russi's statements, Feuz responded: "At the moment I don't have to worry about this topic, because I would only receive a wildcard from the FIS two years after my retirement."

His last race was on January 16, 2023 in Kitzbühel. The Lauberhorn downhill will take place this season on January 18, 2025. Kitzbühel follows the weekend after. In theory, it would therefore be possible for Feuz to compete in both classics this season.

But only theoretically. "I really can't imagine competing in another World Cup race at the moment because I'm very happy with my new life," explains the father of two.

A look at his Instagram channel shows that the 37-year-old is clearly enjoying life after his skiing career. Feuz can be seen mountain biking, hiking - or even having a beer in the swimming pool. He will nevertheless remain part of the ski circus as an expert on SRF.