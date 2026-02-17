  1. Residential Customers
Paralympic Committee confirms Russians and Belarusians may participate under their flag

SDA

17.2.2026 - 17:38

The Russian flag may be flown at the Paralympic Games.
The Russian flag may be flown at the Paralympic Games.
Keystone

Six Russian and four Belarusian athletes will be allowed to take part in the 2026 Paralympic Games in Milan/Cortina under their flags.

Keystone-SDA

17.02.2026, 17:38

17.02.2026, 18:05

This was announced by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to AFP on Tuesday. This decision marks the return of two nations that had been excluded following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The athletes will be treated like "any other country", Craig Spence from the IPC told AFP. They will therefore be allowed to march in with their flags, wear their country's colors and, if necessary, listen to their anthem.

