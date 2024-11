Done: Ruth Metzler-Arnold is beaming. Picture: Keystone

The new President of Swiss Olympic is Ruth Metzler-Arnold. The 60-year-old from Innerrhoden was elected by the Sports Parliament in Ittigen as the successor to Jürg Stahl.

SDA

Former Federal Councillor Metzler-Arnold received 329 of the 495 valid votes. Her rival, Markus Wolf from Graubünden, received 162 votes.

Ruth Metzler-Arnold wird neue Präsidentin von Swiss Olympic. Herzliche Gratulation!



Ruth Metzler-Arnold sera la nouvelle présidente de Swiss Olympic. Toutes nos félicitations!@SwissAthletics pic.twitter.com/6rkNEvyIsX — Swiss Olympic Team (@swissteam) November 22, 2024

SDA