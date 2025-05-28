  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

French Open Ruud retires with an injury

SDA

28.5.2025 - 16:03

For Casper Ruud, the French Open is already over in round 2
For Casper Ruud, the French Open is already over in round 2
Keystone

Casper Ruud surprisingly fails in the 2nd round at Roland Garros. The two-time finalist and last year's semi-finalist at the French Open lost to Nuno Borges 6:2, 4:6, 1:6, 0:6.

Keystone-SDA

28.05.2025, 16:03

28.05.2025, 16:08

Ruud was obviously struggling with muscular problems. He had his left leg massaged between the third and fourth sets. After the medical timeout, Ruud did not win a single game. While the Portuguese player Borges (ATP 41) advanced to the third round of the French Open for the first time, the 26-year-old Norwegian's clay court season ended in great disappointment.

Ruud won 12 of his 13 tournament victories on the ATP Tour on clay, five of them in Switzerland. He won in Geneva in 2021, 2022 and 2024 as well as in Gstaad in 2021 and 2022. This year, Ruud celebrated his biggest tournament success to date by winning the Masters in Madrid.

In Paris, Ruud has reached the final twice and the semi-finals once in the last three years. After losing to Rafael Nadal (2022) and Novak Djokovic (2023) in the final, he was stopped by Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals last year, meaning the world number eight will lose a lot of points.

Part 1. From Andersen to Zverev: the best tennis players currently without a Grand Slam title

Part 1From Andersen to Zverev: the best tennis players currently without a Grand Slam title

Part 1. From Andersen to Zverev: the best tennis players currently without a Grand Slam title

Part 1From Andersen to Zverev: the best tennis players currently without a Grand Slam title

More from the department

Giro d'Italia. Del Toro reports back with a stage win

Giro d'ItaliaDel Toro reports back with a stage win

National League. Janne Kuokkanen leaves Lausanne HC

National LeagueJanne Kuokkanen leaves Lausanne HC

French Open. Only two games: Golubic eliminated without a chance

French OpenOnly two games: Golubic eliminated without a chance