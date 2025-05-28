For Casper Ruud, the French Open is already over in round 2 Keystone

Casper Ruud surprisingly fails in the 2nd round at Roland Garros. The two-time finalist and last year's semi-finalist at the French Open lost to Nuno Borges 6:2, 4:6, 1:6, 0:6.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ruud was obviously struggling with muscular problems. He had his left leg massaged between the third and fourth sets. After the medical timeout, Ruud did not win a single game. While the Portuguese player Borges (ATP 41) advanced to the third round of the French Open for the first time, the 26-year-old Norwegian's clay court season ended in great disappointment.

Ruud won 12 of his 13 tournament victories on the ATP Tour on clay, five of them in Switzerland. He won in Geneva in 2021, 2022 and 2024 as well as in Gstaad in 2021 and 2022. This year, Ruud celebrated his biggest tournament success to date by winning the Masters in Madrid.

In Paris, Ruud has reached the final twice and the semi-finals once in the last three years. After losing to Rafael Nadal (2022) and Novak Djokovic (2023) in the final, he was stopped by Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals last year, meaning the world number eight will lose a lot of points.