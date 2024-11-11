Casper Ruud achieved an important victory with a view to the possible semi-finals. Keystone

Casper Ruud achieves an unexpected victory over Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals in Turin. The Norwegian put in an impressive performance and won in two sets.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Casper Ruud wins 6:1, 7:5 against Carlos Alcaraz at the ATP Finals.

In his next group match on Wednesday, Ruud will face the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev and Andrej Rublev.

Alcaraz will play the loser of the aforementioned match. Show more

Casper Ruud surprised everyone at the ATP Finals in Turin with an impressive victory against Carlos Alcaraz. The Norwegian prevailed 6:1, 7:5, putting in a strong performance after often being eliminated early in recent tournaments.

Ruud, who has struggled to find his form in recent months, was able to beat Alcaraz for the first time in five matches. Particularly remarkable was his comeback in the second set, in which he overcame a 2:5 deficit to secure victory after 1:25 hours. Since the US Open, Ruud had been eliminated in the first round in six of seven tournaments, including the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Alcaraz, the four-time major tournament winner, could have been affected by a cold, as Ruud suspected. Despite this possible impairment, Ruud's victory was a remarkable performance.

Next challenges for Ruud

In his next group match, Ruud, who was a finalist at the 2021 ATP Finals, will face the winner of the match between Alexander Zverev and Andrej Rublev on Wednesday. Alcaraz, on the other hand, will play the loser of that encounter. These matches will be decisive for the rest of the tournament.

SDA