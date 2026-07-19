Ryan Fox, ranked No. 59 in the world, won his first major title in style. He made a birdie on four of the last six holes (1 under par), though he also slipped in a bogey (1 over par) on the 15th hole. With the very last putt of the tournament, Fox overtook American Cameron Young, who had been waiting in the clubhouse for quite some time,

No one had expected Fox to do well because he’d had a very inconsistent season. He didn’t win a single tournament, didn’t finish second, and didn’t even make the top 5 in any of his first 15 tournaments. With $3.2 million in prize money, he had a bigger payday at the British Open than he did in his first 15 tournaments combined.

Fox is no stranger to Switzerland. He has competed several times at the European Open in Crans-Montana. Nine years ago, he finished in 9th place on the Valais high plateau.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Fox told his family over the phone, sounding incredulous. Fox was constantly on his cell phone before the award ceremony. As soon as he finished one call, the next one would come in. The communications experts from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour had to remind Fox that he’d probably be better off putting his phone on “Do Not Disturb” mode.

Fox is the third golfer from New Zealand to win a major tournament. Bob Charles and Michael Campbell have each won one title as well. On the women's side, Lydia Ko has won three major titles for New Zealand.

Among the favorites, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler—last year’s champion—remained close to the lead. Scheffler squandered his last chance on the second-to-last hole when he sent his ball into oblivion and ultimately had to settle for a bogey (1 over par). Here’s what was interesting: Scheffler stopped the officials from trying to find his ball after the tee shot, because “I was definitely closer to the flag with a drop (plus 1 stroke) than if someone had found the ball.” Scheffler continued: “Not that I’m proud of it, but this has already happened to me once this season.” In the end, Scheffler finished in 4th place.