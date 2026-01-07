  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

For 306,000 francs Ryan Lochte auctions off three Olympic gold medals

SDA

7.1.2026 - 16:41

Ryan Lochte won gold in Rio with the 4x200m crawl relay.
Ryan Lochte won gold in Rio with the 4x200m crawl relay.
Keystone

Six-time Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte has auctioned off three Olympic gold medals for a total of 385,520 dollars, the equivalent of a good 306,000 francs.

Keystone-SDA

07.01.2026, 16:41

07.01.2026, 16:47

The highest sum - namely 183,000 dollars (around 145,000 francs) - was paid by a buyer for the precious metal Lochte received for winning the title with the USA's crawl relay team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. The 41-year-old also parted with two other gold medals, which he won with the relay team in Athens in 2004 and Rio in 2016.

Lochte had already made his six Olympic bronze and silver medals available for auction in 2022. The proceeds were intended to benefit a good cause.

More from the department

Ten NHL stars included. These players have made the Swiss ice hockey squad for the Olympics

Ten NHL stars includedThese players have made the Swiss ice hockey squad for the Olympics

2.26 meters tall. 18-year-old basketball sensation Zhang Ziyu takes off

2.26 meters tall18-year-old basketball sensation Zhang Ziyu takes off

United Cup. Switzerland in the semi-finals thanks to Belinda Bencic's guaranteed victory

United CupSwitzerland in the semi-finals thanks to Belinda Bencic's guaranteed victory