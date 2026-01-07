Ryan Lochte won gold in Rio with the 4x200m crawl relay. Keystone

Six-time Olympic swimming champion Ryan Lochte has auctioned off three Olympic gold medals for a total of 385,520 dollars, the equivalent of a good 306,000 francs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The highest sum - namely 183,000 dollars (around 145,000 francs) - was paid by a buyer for the precious metal Lochte received for winning the title with the USA's crawl relay team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. The 41-year-old also parted with two other gold medals, which he won with the relay team in Athens in 2004 and Rio in 2016.

Lochte had already made his six Olympic bronze and silver medals available for auction in 2022. The proceeds were intended to benefit a good cause.