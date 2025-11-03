Yelena Rybakina wins against Iga Swiatek Keystone

Amanda Anisimova and Yelena Rybakina celebrate victories at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Rybakina can also celebrate reaching the semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first match of the day, Rybakina won surprisingly convincingly against Iga Swiatek. While the Polish player won the first set, Rybakina was clearly superior in the next. The Kazakh finally secured victory in three sets with 3:6, 6:1 and 6:0.

In the match between the US-American Anisimova and Madison Keys, Anisimova clearly won 4:6, 6:3, 6:2, meaning that Keys, who also lost her first match, has already been eliminated.

Yelena Rybakina, on the other hand, is already through to the semi-finals. This is because she is the only player in her group to have already won twice.

The second semi-final ticket will be awarded in the match between Swiatek and Anisimova on November 5. Both have won once so far.