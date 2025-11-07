  1. Residential Customers
WTA Finals Rybakina beats Pegula to reach the final

SDA

7.11.2025 - 19:01

Kazakh Jelena Rybakina reaches the final of the WTA Finals for the first time
Kazakh Jelena Rybakina reaches the final of the WTA Finals for the first time
Keystone

Yelena Rybakina is the first finalist at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The Kazakh defeated the American Jessica Pegula in three sets 4:6, 6:4, 6:3 in the semi-final.

Keystone-SDA

07.11.2025, 19:01

Rybakina, who has already won all three of her group matches, thus achieves her best result at the WTA Masters, in which she is taking part for the third time in a row. The Kazakh, who was the last player to secure her ticket for the season finale of the best eight female tennis players of the year, had to fight hard in the semi-final against Pegula before coming back from a set down to beat the world No. 5 from the USA.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 4) will duel for the second ticket to the final on Friday evening. Like Rybakina, Sabalenka is unbeaten going into the semi-finals.

