  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Last ticket saved Rybakina completes the field of participants at the WTA Finals

SDA

24.10.2025 - 14:31

Yelena Rybakina is a possible final opponent for Belinda Bencic in Tokyo if they both win their semi-finals
Yelena Rybakina is a possible final opponent for Belinda Bencic in Tokyo if they both win their semi-finals
Keystone

Jelena Rybakina is the eighth player to complete the field at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh (November 1-8).

Keystone-SDA

24.10.2025, 14:31

24.10.2025, 15:13

The Kazakh player secured the last ticket thanks to her semi-final appearance in Tokyo.

Prior to that, four American players had qualified for the year-end tournament alongside Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, Iga Swiatek from Poland and Jasmine Paolini from Italy: defending champion Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

Belinda Bencic narrowly missed out on qualifying for the second time since 2019 as number 12 in the rankings.

More from the department

Confession in criminal court. Biathlon world champion Simon admits credit card fraud against teammate

Confession in criminal courtBiathlon world champion Simon admits credit card fraud against teammate

uneven bars. Nemour first African gymnastics world champion

uneven barsNemour first African gymnastics world champion

WTA Tokyo. Bencic in semi-final after fending off match point

WTA TokyoBencic in semi-final after fending off match point