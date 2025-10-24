Yelena Rybakina is a possible final opponent for Belinda Bencic in Tokyo if they both win their semi-finals Keystone

Jelena Rybakina is the eighth player to complete the field at the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh (November 1-8).

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Kazakh player secured the last ticket thanks to her semi-final appearance in Tokyo.

Prior to that, four American players had qualified for the year-end tournament alongside Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, Iga Swiatek from Poland and Jasmine Paolini from Italy: defending champion Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys.

Belinda Bencic narrowly missed out on qualifying for the second time since 2019 as number 12 in the rankings.