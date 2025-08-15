  1. Residential Customers
WTA Cincinnati Rybakina eliminates last year's winner Sabalenka

SDA

15.8.2025 - 21:43

Aryna Sabalenka has to let the frustration out
Aryna Sabalenka has to let the frustration out
Keystone

At the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, last year's winner Aryna Sabalenka was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA

15.08.2025, 21:43

15.08.2025, 21:49

The world number one from Belarus lost 1:6, 4:6 to the strong-serving Kazakh Yelena Rybakina (WTA 10).

With her clear victory against the top seed Sabalenka, the former Wimbledon winner Rybakina automatically plays her way into the circle of favorites for the US Open. Her next opponent at the tournament in the US state of Ohio is Poland's Iga Swiatek (WTA 3), who also made it through to the semi-finals with a two-set victory over Russia's Anna Kalinskaya (WTA 28).

