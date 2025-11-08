Elena Rybakina is delighted with a premiere Keystone

Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina wins the WTA Finals in Riyadh for the first time in her career. She defeated the world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus in the final.

Rybakina (WTA 6) converted the first match point after 108 minutes to win 6:3, 7:6 (7:0). The 26-year-old fended off two set points from Sabalenka in the second set at 4:5 on her own serve and did not concede a point to her opponent in the tie-break. In the first set, she managed the only service break of the match at 4:2.

Rybakina was the last player to qualify for the season's final of the top eight. In Riyadh, she underlined her good form at the end of the year: In mid-October, she had already taken the winner's check in Ningbo in China, after which she reached the semi-finals in Tokyo, but was unable to compete there.

Overall, it was Rybakina's third tournament win of the year and 15th WTA title. She lifted the trophy at Wimbledon in 2022 and has now pulled off another coup. She reduced the head-to-head against Sabalenka to 6:8. Meanwhile, the Belarusian, four-time winner of Grand Slam tournaments, still has to wait for her first Masters triumph. In 2022, she also lost to France's Caroline Garcia in two sets in the final.