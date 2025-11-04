  1. Residential Customers
"Duel of the sexes" in tennis Sabalenka against Kyrgios shortly before the turn of the year

SDA

4.11.2025 - 12:44

Aryna Sabalenka will play the "Duel of the Sexes" against Nick Kyrgios earlier than originally planned
Keystone

The "Duel of the Sexes" will be played earlier and at a different venue than originally announced. Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will compete against each other in Dubai shortly before the turn of the year.

Keystone-SDA

04.11.2025, 12:44

04.11.2025, 13:12

At the beginning of September, it was reported that the world number one from Belarus and the Australian would face each other at the beginning of January at the ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong. Sabalenka made the new date, Sunday, December 28, and the new venue public herself. The Belarusian posted a poster on social media with the relevant information.

"It's happening. Sabalenka against Kyrgios. Battle of the sexes," she wrote on Instagram. "Let's go, Saba," was the response from Kyrgios, who made his last appearance on the tour in March due to injury.

