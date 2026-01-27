Aryna Sabalenka reaches the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the fourth time in a row Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev confidently secure their place in the semi-finals. These are the facts of the tenth tournament day of the Australian Open.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sabalenka without losing a set

Aryna Sabalenka remains in command at the Australian Open. The world number 1 beat the American Iva Jovic 6:3, 6:0 in the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old, who had not dropped a set in the previous rounds, lost to Sabalenka after an hour and a half.

This is the fourth time in a row that the Belarusian has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open. Sabalenka won the title in 2023 and 2024, last year she lost in the final to Madison Keys from the USA.

Zverev wins in four sets

Last year's finalist Alexander Zverev is through to the semi-finals in Melbourne. The German beat the American Learner Tien 6:3, 6:7 (5:7), 6:1, 7:6 (7:3) in the quarter-finals. After just over three hours, he converted his fourth match point against the 20-year-old in the tie-break. This is the fourth time Zverev has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.