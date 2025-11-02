  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Finals Sabalenka confident, Pegula defeats Gauff

SDA

2.11.2025 - 20:26

Aryna Sabalenka had everything under control in her first match at the WTA Finals
Aryna Sabalenka had everything under control in her first match at the WTA Finals
Keystone

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka started the WTA Finals in the Saudi capital Riyadh with a trouble-free victory.

Keystone-SDA

02.11.2025, 20:26

The 27-year-old Belarusian conceded just four games to the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 8) and won 6:3, 6:1 in 71 minutes.

In the second match on Sunday, Jessica Pegula (WTA 5) beat her American compatriot Coco Gauff (WTA 3) 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 6:2. Gauff had to surrender her serve no fewer than nine times. Pegula, who had previously lost twice in a row to Gauff, is now 5-3 up in the head-to-head.

More from the department

Athletics. Kyburz impresses with 5th place in New York

AthleticsKyburz impresses with 5th place in New York

Triumph in Paris. Sinner beats Auger-Aliassime and replaces Alcaraz as world number 1

Triumph in ParisSinner beats Auger-Aliassime and replaces Alcaraz as world number 1

Para athletics. Hug with seventh victory, Debrunner third

Para athleticsHug with seventh victory, Debrunner third