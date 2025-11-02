Aryna Sabalenka had everything under control in her first match at the WTA Finals Keystone

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka started the WTA Finals in the Saudi capital Riyadh with a trouble-free victory.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 27-year-old Belarusian conceded just four games to the Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 8) and won 6:3, 6:1 in 71 minutes.

In the second match on Sunday, Jessica Pegula (WTA 5) beat her American compatriot Coco Gauff (WTA 3) 6:3, 6:7 (4:7), 6:2. Gauff had to surrender her serve no fewer than nine times. Pegula, who had previously lost twice in a row to Gauff, is now 5-3 up in the head-to-head.