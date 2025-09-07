Aryna Sabalenka is the first player since Serena Williams to successfully defend her title at the US Open Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka wins her fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open. The top seed from Belarus won the final against the American Amanda Anisimova 6:3, 7:6 (7:3).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Unlike the former world No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, the current world No. 1 withstood the power of the 24-year-old American Anisimova. Sabalenka briefly trailed by a break in the first set and her nerves fluttered a little when she served for victory at 5:4 in the second. She deservedly retained the upper hand at the distance, mainly thanks to a lower error rate.

A return error by Anisimova on the third match point made Sabalenka's triumph perfect after 1:34 hours. It was Sabalenka's 19th consecutive tie-break win and her record in short matches this year is now 21:1.

More power, more mistakes

Anisimova, who had won six of their nine previous head-to-head meetings and had the best record against Sabalenka of all players, also lost out in her second Grand Slam final almost two months after the bitter 0:6, 0:6 against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. Once again, she trailed by a break right at the start, but this time she came back and took Sabalenka's serve twice.

Anisimova repeatedly pushed Sabalenka onto the defensive in the duel between the two power players. However, the moments of brilliance were too often interspersed with unforced errors and Sabalenka countered strongly on several occasions. When Sabalenka served for the match at 5:4 in the second set, Anisimova pulled her head out of the noose once more. The third American Grand Slam finalist of the year (after Madison Keys and Coco Gauff) finally had to concede defeat in the tie-break.

Yet another Grand Slam title in 2025

Sabalenka's Grand Slam year ended with a title after all. She lost to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff in the finals at the Australian Open and the French Open respectively. At Wimbledon, she lost to Anisimova in three sets in the semi-final, for which the 27-year-old returned the favor.

Sabalenka is the first player since Serena Williams eleven years ago to successfully defend her title at the US Open. Her cushion at the top of the world rankings will be more than 3000 points from Monday. Anisimova improves from 9th to 5th place thanks to her second Grand Slam final of the year and of her career.