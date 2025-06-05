  1. Residential Customers
Roland Garros Sabalenka ends Swiatek's reign - Gauff puts an end to Boisson's fairytale

SDA

5.6.2025 - 17:46

Aryna Sabalenka has made it, she is in the final at the French Open for the first time
Aryna Sabalenka has made it, she is in the final at the French Open for the first time
Keystone

The first finalist at the French Open in Paris is Aryna Sabalenka. The world number one ended Iga Swiatek's winning streak at the tournament. She wins 7:6 (7:1), 4:6, 6:0.

Keystone-SDA

05.06.2025, 17:46

05.06.2025, 20:53

Iga Swiatek could have been the first player to win the French Open four times in a row, but instead she lost for the first time at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year after 26 victories. After two evenly matched and high-scoring sets, things moved quickly in the third round. Sabalenka conceded just six points to Swiatek and converted her first match point with a backhand winner after 2:22 hours.

It is the three-time Grand Slam winner's first appearance in the final at the French Open. There she will face the American Coco Gauff. The 21-year-old put an abrupt end to Loïs Boisson's French fairytale with a resounding 6:1, 6:2.

