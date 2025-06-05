The first finalist at the French Open in Paris is Aryna Sabalenka. The world number one ended Iga Swiatek's winning streak at the tournament. She wins 7:6 (7:1), 4:6, 6:0.
Iga Swiatek could have been the first player to win the French Open four times in a row, but instead she lost for the first time at the second Grand Slam tournament of the year after 26 victories. After two evenly matched and high-scoring sets, things moved quickly in the third round. Sabalenka conceded just six points to Swiatek and converted her first match point with a backhand winner after 2:22 hours.
It is the three-time Grand Slam winner's first appearance in the final at the French Open. There she will face the American Coco Gauff. The 21-year-old put an abrupt end to Loïs Boisson's French fairytale with a resounding 6:1, 6:2.