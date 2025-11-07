  1. Residential Customers
WTA Finals Sabalenka follows Rybakina into the final

SDA

7.11.2025 - 19:01

Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina has reached the final of the WTA Finals for the first time.
Keystone

In the final of the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Saturday, Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina will challenge world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus.

Keystone-SDA

07.11.2025, 19:01

07.11.2025, 21:43

Rybakina, who was the last to qualify for the season finale of the best eight tennis players of the year, continued her winning run at the WTA Finals after winning her three group matches. However, the 2022 Wimbledon winner had to fight hard in the semi-final against American Jessica Pegula before triumphing against the world no. 5 after being a set down.

"Duel of the sexes" in tennisSabalenka against Kyrgios shortly before the turn of the year

In the second semi-final, Sabalenka also defeated the American Amanda Anisimova (WTA 4) in three sets. The Belarusian is aiming for her first Masters title in her second appearance in the final of the 15.5 million dollar event in Riyadh. In 2022, she lost to France's Caroline Garcia in two sets.

Aryna Sabalenka is delighted to reach the final.
Keystone

