Unstoppable on the way to her first triumph at the WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka remains on course in Saudi Arabia to win the WTA Finals for the first time and remain the world No. 1.

SDA

Aryna Sabalenka also won her second group match at the year-end tournament for the top eight players in Riyadh. The Belarusian fended off two set points against Jasmine Paolini in the second round and prevailed 6:3, 7:5. With another win, Sabalenka will be number 1 at the end of the season and is already guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

Zheng Qinwen kept her chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive with a three-set victory over Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina. The Chinese player will now play Paolini on Wednesday for second place behind Sabalenka.

SDA