WTA Finals Sabalenka reaches semi-finals early

SDA

4.11.2024 - 18:13

Unstoppable on the way to her first triumph at the WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka
Unstoppable on the way to her first triumph at the WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka
Keystone

Aryna Sabalenka remains on course in Saudi Arabia to win the WTA Finals for the first time and remain the world No. 1.

04.11.2024, 18:13

04.11.2024, 18:22

Aryna Sabalenka also won her second group match at the year-end tournament for the top eight players in Riyadh. The Belarusian fended off two set points against Jasmine Paolini in the second round and prevailed 6:3, 7:5. With another win, Sabalenka will be number 1 at the end of the season and is already guaranteed a place in the semi-finals.

Zheng Qinwen kept her chances of qualifying for the semi-finals alive with a three-set victory over Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina. The Chinese player will now play Paolini on Wednesday for second place behind Sabalenka.

SDA

