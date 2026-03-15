Aryna Sabalenka is delighted with her first title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka wins the title at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells for the first time. The Belarusian defeated Yelena Rybakina 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (8:6) in a dramatic final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sabalenka, who was already serving to win the match at 5:4 in the third set, had to tremble once again and even fought off a match point in the decisive tie-break before securing victory.

It is Sabalenka's first title in the Californian desert tournament, having previously failed to reach the final there twice: last year against Mirra Andreyeva and in 2023, also against Rybakina.

Despite the defeat, the 26-year-old, who has been competing for Kazakhstan since 2018, will move up to No. 2 in the world rankings on Monday - the best ranking of her career. Rybakina had previously celebrated twelve wins in a row against players from the top ten.

This is Sabalenka's tenth title at a WTA 1000 tournament. This brings her level with Victoria Azarenka and puts her behind only Serena Williams (13) and Iga Swiatek (11) in this category.

It is also her second tournament win of the season after her WTA 500 success in Brisbane. The world number one's only defeat in 2026 remains her loss in the Australian Open final - to Rybakina.