Aryna Sabalenka pulled her head out of the noose Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka averts elimination in the quarter-finals at the WTA grass court tournament in Berlin in extremis.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 27-year-old Belarusian, who has never made it past the semi-finals at Wimbledon, fended off four match points in a row against Kazakhstan's Yelena Rybakina (WTA 11) in the tie-break of the third set before winning it 8:6.

Sabalenka had already won the first set in the tie-break with the same result after trailing 2:4 in the games. Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, won the second set 6:3. Sabalenka, who had knocked out Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova in the previous round, will face Czech Marketa Vondrousova (WTA 164), who triumphed at Wimbledon two years ago, in the semi-finals.